UPDATE: Daylight shows full extent of fire damage to Peterborough home gutted by flames

A Peterborough house has been gutted by fire after a tealight set fire to a television.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to the house fire in Burghley Road at 9.20pm last night, Wednesday July 13.

The aftermath of the fire

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey property to find flames coming out of the window.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a covering jet to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 10.45pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please remember to take care with candles and extinguish them before going to bed or leaving the room or house, place on a flat surface and keep them away from curtains and other flammable furnishings.”

No one was injured in the fire, but the owners of the property, which was rented out, told the Peterborough Telegraph that the house’s immediate neighbours had to spend the night at their grandparents due to “massive smoke damage”.