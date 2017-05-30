UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital with head injury after fall at Peterborough Station

A boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after falling on a platform at Peterborough Station.

The boy, who is believed to be eight-years-old, suffered the injury on Saturday morning (May 27), with the emergency services called at 10,11am.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer. Magpas Air Ambulance was also called out.

The boy was treated at the scene then taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.

He was in a stable condition on arrival, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

