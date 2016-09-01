UPDATE: Accident on the A16 closes road between Sutterton and Surfleet

Emergency vehicles are on the scene of an accident on the A16 between Sutterton and Surfleet.

The road is closed while police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue deal with the incident.

An air ambulance has also been reported to have attended the scene.

Spalding Police and Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department have both reported that diversions are in place via the A152, A52 and A17 roads.

Th former tweeted: “Serious collision A16 Spalding. Road closed between Algarkirk & Surfleet Roundabout, diversion via A17 Sutterton.”

The town’s fireStation ‏also reported: “A lot of traffic on the A16 this morning due to an incident between Spalding and Kirton, leave early and avoid rushing, drive safe “

Brylaine Travel has also reported delays on some of its services through the area.

It’s account tweeted: “Delays to services 59 and 13 due to weight of traffic in Gosberton/Surfleet areas created by RTA on the A16. Apologies for the inconvenience.”In a separate incident on the A16 at Spalding, traffic travelling along the bypass towards Peterborough was at a standstill while vehicles were moving freely in the opposite direction.

Both incidents happened before 9am.

