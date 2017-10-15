Universal Credit is more like “universal crisis” says MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya

Universal Credit is more like “universal crisis,” according to MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya.

The Labour MP said she was aware of somebody in the city on Universal Credit who was sanctioned for missing a meeting he was unaware of and subsequently had his payments cancelled, causing him “great stress and anxiety.”

Shailesh Vara

She added: “The lack of understanding between Universal Credit and how people live means they will have to choose between eating and heating in some cases. This is less Universal Credit and more universal crisis.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “Universal Credit has to be rolled out in Peterborough at some stage and the authorities will have factored in any concerns raised.

“This includes the provision for advanced payments which is being provided for.”