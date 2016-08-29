Unit pots charity boost

Members of a Peterborough Snooker Leagues team have raised more than £300 to benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Peterborough City Hospital.

The players in the Peterborough Snooker Leagues Court B team potted their way to success in their annual charity knockout competition, and pledged their winnings to support the work the NICU team does in helping premature or poorly babies to thrive.

Their efforts were boosted further by local firm the BGL Group which match-funded the £327 raised to bring the total donated to the NICU to £654.

The group also donated a number of toy meerkats from the Compare the Market adverts. The toys will be raffled off to raise even more cash for the unit.

NICU manager Kate Rivett thanked the team for the donation, and said : “We plan to use the donation to extend our Developmental Care programme, which aims to decrease the stress that sick and pre-term babies can experience whilst being cared for in hospital.