Ultimate cinema  experience on way

Cinema-lovers in Peterborough are in for a treat with recliner seats, 4k digital projection and new screens at a refurbished Showcase.

The venue, in Boongate, will be rebranded as Showcase Cinema de Lux - ‘to bring the ultimate cinema experience to the people of Peterborough and beyond’.

The renovation is part of a multi-million pound investment in cinema innovation across the UK.

The first seven screens have already been completed and are open to the public, with the rest due to be completed before Christmas.

The result will be a cinema experience unparalleled in Cambridgeshire, with crystal clear 4k digital projection and ultra-sharp image quality in every screen, coupled with the new recliner seating, which will allow customers to lie back and immerse themselves in the latest blockbuster in ultimate comfort.

Mark Barlow, General Manager Showcase Cinemas UK added, “We want to make sure that visiting our Peterborough cinema offers an experience that’s customised to our guests’ preferences, right from the moment they walk into the lobby. With the facilities on offer - from the ultimate comfort in seating to the immersive audio visuals that bring films to life – visiting Showcase is more than just watching a film.”