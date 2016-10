Two vans have been burnt out at HoneyHill School and Pupil Referral Centre in Paston, Peterborough, this evening, Monday October 31.

Fire crews were called at 7.30pm. Initial reports suggested the school was on fire, but fire crews have confirmed two vans were alight, but this did not spread to the school.

Two fire engines were sent and a fire officer and the blaze is now out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.