Two people taken to hospital after collision in March

Two people were taken to hospital this afternoon after a collision in March.
Emergency services responded to a report of two trapped patients at around 3.20pm on the B1101 Wimblington Road.
A woman in her 70s had suffered a serious arm injury and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.
The second patient, also in their 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.
