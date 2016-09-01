Two people taken to hospital after collision in March

Two people were taken to hospital this afternoon after a collision in March.

Emergency services responded to a report of two trapped patients at around 3.20pm on the B1101 Wimblington Road.

A woman in her 70s had suffered a serious arm injury and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.

The second patient, also in their 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.