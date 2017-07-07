Two people cut from car after crash near Amazon warehouse in Peterborough

Emergency services had to rescue two people from a car which had crashed in deep undergrowth in Peterborough,

Residents reported seeing officers from police, fire and rescue and ambulances on the A605 near the Amazon warehouse this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 7.18am on Friday one crew from Stanground and one crew from Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision.

“Firefighters arrived to find vehicle had left the carriageway on the Fletton Parkway near Kingston Park and was stuck in deep undergrowth. Using specialist cutting equipment they released two casualties who were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The crews returned to their stations by 9am.”

It is not clear how serious the injuries suffered were.

