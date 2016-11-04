Two more arson attacks in 24 hours in Peterborough

There have been a further two arson attacks in Peterborough in the past 24 hours.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called a rubbish on fire in Crabtree, Paston, at 1.59pm on Thursday November 3.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 2.17pm.

Then at 12.20am today, Friday, one crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Ringhurst in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 1.15am.

The cause of both fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

It follows a spate of arson attacks including four in a 24 period earlier this week.