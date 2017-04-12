Two men to appear in court following fire at Spalding home

Two men who were arrested following a fire at a property in Spalding have been charged.

Jason Lee Dodd (22), of Holyrood Walk, has been charged with assault, affray, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Simon Harrison (24), of the same address, has been charged with affray.

Both men will appear before Lincoln magistrates this morning, Wednesday April 12.

Fire crews from Spalding, Holbeach and Crowlan, were called to the house at about 5.45pm on Monday, April 10.

Water hose reels and thermal imaging cameras were used by firefighters who wore breathing apparatus while they put out the flames.

The fire caused severe damage to the first floor bedroom and the roof space of the semi-detached house, with the rest of the property damaged by smoke.

There was also smoke damage to the roof space of a neighbouring house.