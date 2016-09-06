Two men hospitalised with burns after oil tank explosion in Cambridgshire village

Two men were taken to hospital with burns after an explosion in Cambridgeshire this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 10.43am today, Tuesday September 6 to Reads Street in Stretham, to a report of an oil tank that had exploded.

Two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance were dispatched to a report of two patients.

They treated a man with burns to his arm and another man with arm and leg burns.

Both were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.