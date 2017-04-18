Two injured in Peterborough city centre crash

Two people have been injured in a collision in Peterborough city centre.

The crash involved a minicab at the junction of Westgate and Deacon Street, outside the Brewery Tap pub.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Westgate at 3.50pm.

“One person was trapped and could not get out of the car. “The fire service and police were both called to the scene.

“One casualty, a male, suffered back and neck pain.”

The spokesman said a woman was also injured, although there were no details about her injuries.