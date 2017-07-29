TV presenter at Peterborough academy’s design week

Search

Design Week at TDA
Design Week at TDA
Thomas Deacon Academy, hosted its first Design Week to promote the importance of design, technology and engineering in today’s society. The week was officially opened with a series of inspirational lectures from TV presenter, designer, up-cycler and entrepreneur, Max McMurdo and continued with workshops from Hotel Chocolat, The Royal Academy of Engineering and Caterpillar. The week concluded with a Year 12 hovercraft challenge.