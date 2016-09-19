TV personality to star at Peterborough Ladies Lunch to help fight against breast cancer

Businesswomen are being invited to take a Friday afternoon break to help raise vital funds for breast care in Peterborough.

Ladies Lunch is being organised by Carol Collier, herself a former breast cancer patient.

It will take place on October 7 at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough.

Bookings for the Ladies Lunch have already reached the 280 mark.

The proceeds will be donated to the Breast Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital.

There will be the chance to enjoy a fantastic lunch and be entertained by local vocalist Peter Jay – with Heart FM’s Kev Lawrence as host.

And in added coup to promote the cause will be TV personality and special guest speaker Gloria Hunniford.

Gloria lost her own daughter Caron Keating to breast cancer in 2004.

Carol said: “The Ladies Lunch was supposed to be a one-off event, but the guests who attended last year enjoyed it so much that they requested another one!

“With the number of pre-bookings already exceeding the total last year, I am confident we will beat the £8,500 raised – a continued thank you to the team at Peterborough City Hospital who cared for me during my own breast cancer journey.”

Anyone interested in booking tickets, tables or for more information should contact Carol on 07710 109660 or email carol@tme.uk.com

Carol added: “There will be a lot of fun and laughter, as well as a reminder of why we are all there with Gloria Hunniford sharing her personal story with everyone.”

Sponsors of the Ladies Lunch are Buckles Solicitors, Larkfleet Group, Rawlinsons, Premier Kitchens, Holiday Inn West.