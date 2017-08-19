Turn back time at Ramsey’s 1940s weekend

Have your say

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Ramsey to relive the 1940s for a weekend.

The 15th annual 1940s Weekend takes place at The Camp, in Wood Lane, Ramsey on Saturday and Sunday.

drum head hNQllu5c8Jvp8QduiZ1p

It is a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in everything 1940s at the 10-acre site that during the 1940s used to be a searchlight battery unit.

A spokesman said: “Each day starting between 2pm and 2.30pm there will be a battle re-enactment from the

various living history groups at the rear of the event field, complete with authentic firepower and visual effects.

“We are also expecting to have visits both days from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.”

shelter

A Spitfire is due to fly over on Saturday and on Sunday there should be a flyover by a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber.

The spokesman added: “And this year for the first time we will have a flyover by the Nene Valley Gliding Club.”

The numerous displays will also feature the original Jones’ van from the hit Dad’s Army BBC television series.

There will be a unique Air Raid scenario in the camp’s own air raid shelter - so get ready to run when the siren sounds!

A fashion show of clothes and trends of the 1940s will take place along with vintage hairdressing both organised by the ladies from Hairaid.

Ria Chambers from Family at War will be giving demonstrations of wartime cooking, rations permitting. There will be numerous musical performances both days to suit everyone.

On Saturday there will music from the G.B. Home Guard Band while the East of England Pipe Band will perform on Sunday.

The spokesman said: “We are pleased to have an organ and organist Paul Turner with us this year playing favourites of the wartime years.”

During the weekend, visitors should take the chance to visit the row of shops selling clothes, bric a brac, and fruit and veg.

Your can also try your luck in the vintage Penny Arcade before heading to the canteen (NAAFI) for spam sandwiches, bread pudding and anything else not on ration.

The 1940s’ Garden behind the canteen is central to the Home Front displays complete with small farmyard animals including pigs, goats and chickens.

The Big Top Circus tent will be in an adjacent 20- acre grass field and all musical entertainment will take place here compered here by DJ Major Swing aka Tim Handley.

Musical interludes will take place here too between dance demonstrations and exhibitions given by the Cambs Beds and Lindy Experience.

A cavalcade of vintage vehicles will parade around the ring and Ramsey Dog Club will also put on a display.

The Saturday Evening Big Band Dance takes place in the Big Top with the Memphis Belle Orchestra.

Tickets are £15 each in advance (over 12s only).

Whilst period dress is encouraged to add to the atmosphere it is not essential.

All dance styles are catered for but people are welcome to just come along to listen to the music.

On Sunday at 11am there will be a Drum Head Service which will take place on the parade ground (weather permitting) commemorating and remembering all those who fought and died in world conflicts.