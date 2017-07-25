Troubled Peterborough restaurant closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A Peterborough restaurant, which is part of the troubled Handmade Burger Company, has closed temporarily.

A notice on the windows of the Handmade Burger Company in Westgate, states the business has shut early due to unforeseen circumstances.

Handmade Burger Co in Peterborough.

It adds: “We have had to close the restaurant early today (Tuesday). We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It is not clear yet what the “unforeseen circumstances” are but it comes just two weeks after the national chain of 29 restaurants was placed in administration.

Nine of its restaurants across the UK were closed.

However, the Peterborough branch was one of 20 outlets kept open as administrators Leonard Curtis Recovery sought to secure agreement from creditors for a Company Voluntary Arrangement or failing that to find a buyer for the business.

And a spokesman for the Queensgate shopping centre said at the time: “We have been informed that Handmade Burger Company in Westgate Arcade will continue trading as normal and has no intention to close.”

Last week the administrators said hopes of securing a CVA had been quashed.

Joint Administrator Julien Irving said: “Since our appointment on 6th July and after careful consideration, we have concluded that voluntary arrangements are not viable options.

“ Consequently, we have decided not to propose them to the creditors as we are not satisfied of their prospects for successful implementation.

“We continue to seek a buyer for the business and remain hopeful that a positive outcome can be achieved, given we are liaising with a number of interested parties.

“All 20 remaining restaurants continue to operate as normal under our control as all parties continue to work together in a bid to safeguard as many jobs as possible.”

