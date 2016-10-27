TRIPLE INQUEST: Police unable to find out how killer Lance Hart obtained his gun

Police have been unable to discover how killer Lance Hart obtained the gun he used to murder his wife and daughter and then commit suicide, they have revealed today.

After the triple inquest into the July 19 killings this morning, Detective Inspector Helen Evans, of EMSOU, Major Crime Unit, said: “On the morning of Tuesday, July 19, Spalding witnessed a shocking incident which was extremely difficult for the community to comprehend.

“Members of the public immediately rushed to the aid of the victims, as did our officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Tragically the efforts of all involved could not save the victims, but I would like to thank those who made every effort to help.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation into the weapon used by Lance Hart. He was not a registered shotgun certificate holder and we have been unable to establish how or when he obtained it.

“I would like to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare.

“Our thoughts remain with Luke and Ryan Hart and the rest of their family, and also friends of the victims.”

