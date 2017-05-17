Triple awards triumph for Peterborough company

Peterborough-based BGL Group is enjoying a triple triumph after picking up three national awards.

The company, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, secured a gold and two silver awards plus a highly commended at the National Contact Centre Awards.

Gold went to BGL’s Webchat Team and silver awards were picked up by the learning and development team and in the Most Positive Impact on the Community category.

BGL also had an employee shortlisted in the Customer Experience Champion category.

Nicola Sumner, customer operations director at BGL, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve picked up three awards.

“It’s not easy to achieve this level of success and it’s testament to the team’s hard work and dedication over the last year.

“We’ve made some great improvements to our contact centres to continue providing an exceptional level of service for our customers and we’ve got lots more in the pipeline.”

The event recognises the individuals and teams in the industry who are working to make their contact centres professional and industry leading.

All of the nominees go through a comprehensive judging process, including a face-to- face personal interview or site visit.