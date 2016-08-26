Trinity running for paralysed Stamford schoolboy George Robinson

Stamford-based Trinity Event Solutions are taking part in a duathlon in September raising money for the #teamgeorge charity trust.

#teamgeorge is a local charity established in 2015, after 18-year-old Stamford School pupil George Robinson suffered a life-changing spinal injury while playing rugby with his schoolmates in South Africa.

George recently returned home after 10 months in hospital, but will require long-term personal care and support.

The George Robinson Discretionary Trust – #teamgeorge - was established by family members, parents of fellow students, and members of the Stamford Endowed Schools faculty, and has enjoyed widespread local support of it’s fundraising on behalf of ongoing equipment and treatment needs.

Trinity Event Solutions is supporting #teamgeorge for an upcoming duathlon on the 10th September, consisting of a 5k run, followed by 25k bike ride, and finishing with a 2.5k run, looking to raise £5,000 towards #teamgeorge’s recovery and rehabilitation.

Trinity staff, including Managing Director Jacqui Kavanagh, as well as a few stray family members will be participating as a team.

You can donate to Trinity’s #teamgeorge efforts at their Just Giving page.

For more about #teamgeorge and ways you can donate or raise money, visit teamgeorge.org.uk and follow @teamgeorge37 on Twitter.

