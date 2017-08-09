Tributes to ‘true rock star’ Mark

Tributes have been paid to the frontman of a popular Peterbororough band described as ‘the ultimate entertainer.’

Mark Perks, the lead singer with The Rocket Dogs, died aged 45 earlier this month.

Mark only married his ‘soulmate’ Karen six weeks ago.

Graham Nicholls, former guitarist with the Rocket Dogs said: “He loved life and he enjoyed it to the fullest. He was a top guy who would help anyone. He would always find time to speak to people after the shows.

In a statement on Facebook, the band said: “The Legend, The Ultimate Entertainer, The True Rock Star and the man that would always make you smile. We will miss you forever and never forgotten in our hearts Love The Boys xxxxxxxxx”

Graham, who formed the band with Mark in 2012, said people from across the music scene in the city had been paying tribute to the singer.

He said: “The messages we have seen have been overwhelming.

“There have been so many messages from other bands and even people who had just seen him play. I know (fellow Peterborough band) Children of the Revolution dedicated a song to him at the weekend.

“I first met him 20 years ago, and he played bass and sang in another band - but he always wanted to be the frontman.

“He did everything with so much passion, whether it was the band or his garden. He just wanted to entertain people when he got on stage.

“We are all devastated. I spoke to Karen on Sunday. They were soulmates. They only married six weeks ago. He was truly in love with her. She is trying to stay strong, and wants to celebrate his life.

“It is too early to say what will happen to the band. I had left a couple of months ago, but they were due to be playing at the Beer Festival this year. I am sure there will be a memorial concert at some point in the future.”

A post mortem was being carried out on Tuesday to find the cause of death.