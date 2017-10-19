Tributes to ‘greatly missed’ Bourne teacher killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a Bourne teacher and grandfather who was killed in a car crash.

Guy Salmon (67) died in a collision on the A15 at Rippingale on October 11.

In a tribute to the father of three, his family said: “Guy was born in Germany but spent his childhood in Loughborough before moving to the north-east. Whilst living there he trained to become a teacher and was hugely involved in the local scouts groups. It was during this time that he would meet and marry his wife Sarah. Sarah and Guy had 3 daughters; Laura , Amy and Bronwen.

“In 1987 the family moved to Bourne and Guy started teaching at st George’s primary school in Stamford. He would teach there (teaching mainly year 6) for over 20 years. Guy immensely enjoyed his time teaching there. He genuinely loved helping children grasp new ideas and learn new things and he made some fantastic friends in the colleagues he worked with. Guy retired from teaching in 2008 but he still had a very busy life.

“He was hugely involved in Sleaford New Life Church where he worked as a visitation pastor, giving encouragement and providing company to those who were unwell or in need of a friend. He was also ordained in 2012 in the order of St Leonard.

“Guy and Sarah moved to Northorpe in 2005, where Guy served on the local parish council for a number of years. He and Sarah also attended the weekly communion service at St Firmin’s Church in Thurlby.

“In recent years, Guy volunteered at Nene Valley Railway helping in their catering and education section. He often spoke of the joy of being able to impart his (extensive) knowledge to children on all things regarding trains...a life long passion of his along with cars and motorbikes! Guy also had 2 grandchildren, Luca and and Alba, who kept him very busy too! Guy was very much a family man with a great sense of humour and he will be greatly missed.”

The crash involved two vehicles, a blue Audi and a green MG, which Mr Salmon was travelling in.

The blue Audi was travelling towards Bourne and the green MG was travelling towards Sleaford.

The three occupants of the blue Audi were not seriously injured.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire police on 101.