Tributes to former PT news editor Rose

Tributes have been paid to former Peterborough Telegraph News Editor Rose Taylor who died this week.

Rose, 62, died at Thorpe Hall Hospice on Monday (October 3) after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends including her son Chris.

Rose Taylor

Rose was known throughout the city after joining the then Peterborough Evening Telegraph in 2005 and fast building a reputation as a committed journalist who was also a great supporter of local community groups and charitable causes.

Peterbrough Telegraph Editor Mark Edwards said: “Rose was not just an immensely respected colleague she was a great personal friend.

“She was absolutely passionate about the paper, local journalism and, in particular, supporting campaigns and good causes.

“She was so well known in many communities and organisations across the city and would frequently give many hours of her own time to support events. She was liked and respected in equal measure by many. many people.

“Her great strength was developing young reporters and there are many careers that got of to a great start thanks to her support and advice.”

Rose was born in Mumbai and came to the UK in 1972. Her first job in journalism was on the Saffron Walden Reporter and from there she went on to hold senior roles in Royston, on the Cambridge News and the Gloucester Echo before she came to Peterborough in 2005.

After a successful stint as news editor she took up a content management role on the Aberdeen Press and Journal before returning to Peterborough. She edited the Cambridge First weekly newspaper before becoming a communicationes executive at Bedford University and latterly taking on a role at the Leprosy Mision based in Orton Goldhay. Rose also worked at the Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times and Bourne Local.

North West Cambs MP Shailesh Vara said: “It’s a great loss for all of us. Rose was a good soul in every sense of the word and a fine journalist who was passionate about Peterborough.”

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “ I was very sad to learn of death of Rose.

“She was warm, kind, an old school professional journalist.”

A funeral service will be held at St Peter & All Souls Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough on Thursday, October 13 at 10.30am, followed by a reception in the parish hall.

Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the Leprosy Mission of England and Wales via its website: http://www. leprosymission.org.uk/