Tributes to former Mayor

Wreaths were laid to pay tribute to a former mayor of Peterborough at Broadway Cemetery.

Outgoing mayor Cllr David Sanders was joined by other dignitaries at the graveside of George Keeble, who was the first citizen of Peterborough in 1902 and 1903.

During the service last week, which took place in pouring rain, tributes were laid at George’s graveside, as well as his wife, Louise, and George’s father - also called George . George snr was the minister of Peterborough Baptist Church in 1895, and is buried with his wife, Caroline.

The service, which takes place annually on May 17, was carried out by Rev Peter Denton, the retired Chaplain of the Forces, with schoolchildren also watching the ceremony.