Tributes paid to a Crowland fundraising legend

A Crowland charity champion whose inspiration helped raise more than £700,000 for cancer patients over the last 26 years has died, aged 70.

The life of Frank Barrett, of Peterborough Road, who together with wife Sandra founded the Crowland Cancer Fund in 1990, is to be celebrated at Crowland Abbey on Thursday, November 24, at noon.

Mr Barrett, a self-employed decorator who passed away on Thursday, October 27, set up the charity with his wife after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 1990.

In 2001, Mr Barrett said: “After the cancer treatment had finished, I was determined to get on with my life and give something back because we’d had so much out of the community.”

A statement from Crowland Cancer Fund said: “Frank has been the power behind all that Crowland Cancer Fund has achieved in the 26 years of our existence and the raising of over half a million pounds in that time.

“From small beginnings, raising money through car boot sales and garden parties, Frank and his group of friends have built Crowland Cancer Fund into the organisation we have today.

Frank Barrett helped the people of Crowland in so many ways and he was involved in so many groups. Linda Barton, editor of the Crowland Town Magazine

“Frank headed a committee responsible for running a charity shop and furniture warehouse which generated donations of £55,000 between April 2015 and March 2016.

“Crowland Cancer Fund has grown and prospered because of Frank who will be missed by us all.

“However, we intend to carry on with his good work and hope to be able to continue to support the organisations who help cancer sufferers and their families.”

Linda Barton, editor of the Crowland Town Magazine of which Mr Barrett was chairman, said: “Frank helped the people of Crowland in so many ways and he was involved in so many groups.

“St Raphael Club springs to mind, but he also drove the Crowland Lions Community Bus for several years which helped older people to get to Over 60s events and other functions.

“Frank will be sorely missed by the people of Crowland.”

The outstanding efforts of Mr Barrett for cancer charities over the last 26 years has also been recognised by Lincolnshire County Council member for Crowland and Whaplode, Coun Nigel Pepper.

He said: “I’d known Frank for a long time, having associated with him as a painter and decorator, a fellow Crowland parish councillor and his through his charitable work for Crowland Cancer Fund.

“Frank always had time to talk and listen and he was such a kind and caring gentleman, admired for doing so much for others.

“It never ceased to amaze me to see the incredible amount of funds raised year-on-year for cancer charities and organisations raised by Frank and his team.

“He remained a stalwart supporter of the cause until ill health prevented him from doing so and Frank will be sadly missed by everyone in the Crowland community and beyond.”

