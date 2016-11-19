Search

Tributes paid to a Crowland charity legend

CHARITY CHAMPION: Frank Barrett, chairman of Crowland Cancer Fund, with Nikki Allen of St Barnabas Hospice, Charlotte Jackson of Marie Curie Cancer Care, Judith Anderson of Teenage Cancer Trust, (front) Jo Marriott and Andrea Cooper of Sue Ryder. Photo by Tim Wilson.

CHARITY CHAMPION: Frank Barrett, chairman of Crowland Cancer Fund, with Nikki Allen of St Barnabas Hospice, Charlotte Jackson of Marie Curie Cancer Care, Judith Anderson of Teenage Cancer Trust, (front) Jo Marriott and Andrea Cooper of Sue Ryder. Photo by Tim Wilson.

0
Have your say

A Crowland charity champion whose inspiration helped raise more than £700,000 for cancer patients over the last 26 years has died, aged 70.

Component:1.7687638.1479486951, , ,$mergedBody