Tributes following fatal crash on A605

Safety measures will be introduced at a dangerous junction following a crash which killed an elderly woman.

Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington was driving a green Nissan Micra when she was struck by a lorry at the A605 junction at Elton.

A605 and B671 junction closed following RTC between UPS lorry and Nissan Micra. Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix 1132366853

Now central bollards will be put up at the junction to keep motorists safe.

The crash happened at about 10.20am on Thursday, May 11. Josephine was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge but later died. The driver of the UPS delivery lorry was not injured in the crash, but was left shaken.

Josephine was the third person to be killed on the stretch of road this month, following a crash on May 7 which saw two people die a short distance further up the road.

Paying tribute to his great aunt, Matt Johnson said: “My Great Aunty Jo will always be remembered as a truly funny, caring, lovely woman. She never married, never gave away or lost her independence, lived a full and happy life centred on loving all she knew. I and many others were hugely blessed to have had her in our lives.”

Josephine Booth

Chairman of Elton Parish Council, Mark Holman, welcomed the news that bollards would be put in place on the road.

He said: “One of the big problems we have is when a car wants to turn right out of Elton, they can face a long wait. When they see a car coming along to turn left into the village, they can think they have enough space to pull out - but then a car tries to overtake the other car, and a collision happens.

“These new barriers, which we are told will be introduced within eight months, will stop cars overtaking there.

“We would like something else to go in there as well - whether its traffic lights, or a way of stopping right turns, but this is a good start.

“The junction has been an issue for as long as I can remember. Every month we hold meetings, the safety of the road is questioned, but nothing has ever been done. We hope the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will have a look at this road, because it is only going to get busier with the new housing developments that are being built in the area.”

As a result of the crashes police have been carrying out regular high visibility patrols on the road to try and keep drivers safe.

Speed checks were carried out on Sunday, and more patrols yesterday (Wednesday)

Officers are also appealing for witnesses of the crash which killed Josephine to come forward.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101.