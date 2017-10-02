Tribute match for Peterborough rugby player killed in car crash

A tribute match was held in memory of a Peterborough rugby player who was killed in a car crash.

The match for Mark Collin was held on Saturday at Peterborough Rugby Club in Second Drove, Fengate, where Mark was a member, His family were present at the match.

The Mark Collin tribute match

The 51-year-old, of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey, died at the scene when his vehicle, a green Nissan Primera, was involved in a collision with a black Audi S3, which had been stolen, on the B1040 in August.

Deepings player Clint Bell said: “On Saturday players from Peterborough, Deepings, Thorney and Peterborough Lions came together to play a game of rugby to celebrate the life of Mark Collin who was tragically killed earlier this year.

“Mark’s family were also present and in addition to the game of rugby an oak tree was planted overlooking the Vets pitch at Peterborough Rugby Club.

“Players were given their team and positions via a raffle so everyone was out of position. The final result was 22-22 and the game was played in the best spirit.”

Family members of Mark plant an oak tree