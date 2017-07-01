Tribute band at Peterborough club

Oh what a night it will be when The Rag Dolls (the UK’s top tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) roll into town at the Parkway Club, on Maskew Avenue.

Expect all the hits - Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like a Man - to name just a few, on Friday, July 7.

They will be supported by Huntington based band Go Johnny Go and the Graham Draper Roadshow, and during the evening there will be a prize raffle in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Hot food will be available to purchase during the evening. Tickets are just £10 (under 14s go free)and can be purchased form the venue or by calling Stage Door Entertainments on 07771 758142