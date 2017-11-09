Young woman killed and three more injured in crash in Fens between Peterborough and Wisbech

A young woman has died and a man and a woman remain in a critical condition following a collision in Murrow this morning.
Emergency services were called to Black Drove at about 7.10am today, Thursday November 9, with reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Transit van.
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 20s sadly died at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and remain in a critical but stable condition.
The driver of the van, a man, suffered minor injuries.
Black Drove was reopened at about 2.30pm.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 73 of 9 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.