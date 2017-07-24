Young woman airlifted to hospital following crash near Bourne

A young woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A6121 near Bourne on Saturday, July 22.

Police, fire, abulance crews and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scenen of the crash at Toft at 5.05pm.

Fire crews released one female casualty, in her 20s, from the single car crash.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the woman who had sustained a serious leg injury. They sedated her at the scene before airlifting her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic crew treated a second patient at the scene.