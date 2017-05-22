Woman suffers serious injuries after car leaves A47 in Peterborough

A woman suffered serious injuries after she lost control of her car which left the A47 in Peterborough.

Police were called at 5.38pm on Saturday, May 20, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A47 in Peterborough.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Peterborough City Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed the driver of the Peugeot 207, a woman in her 50s, lost control of the vehicle and left the road.

“Officers attended the scene, along with fire crews and representatives from the Ambulance Service. The woman received serious, but not life threatening, injuries as a result of the incident.”

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.