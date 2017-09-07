Woman suffers injuries after three vehicle crash on Nene Parkway

A woman suffered minor injuries following a three vehicle crash on Nene Parkway last night, Wednesday September 7.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 6pm to Nene Parkway, northbound.

There was a three vehicle collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, a silver Skoda Octavia and a silver Nissan Micra on the slip road near the Gordon Arms, which closed one lane of the main carriageway.

A police spokesman said one woman suffered minor injuries and the slip road was closed for about an hour.