Woman named in fatal Cambridgeshire road collision

A woman who died in a road collision on a Cambridgeshire road has been named.

Sharon Taylor, of Bury Lane, Sutton, Ely, died at the scene of a collision in Sixteen Foot bank, Wimblington, yesterday morning (Sunday, October 8).

Emergency services were called at 8.50am to the collision which involved a blue Rover 25 which Sharon was driving.

The road was closed and reopened at about 2.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 125.

