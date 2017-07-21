Woman injured in hit and run in Spalding

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Albion Street, Spalding.

A female on a red bicycle suffered minor injuries after a collision with a car at approximately 8.20pm on Tuesday July 4. The car failed to stop at the scene.

The incident occurred near the entrance to the Castle Sports Complex.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call 101, quoting Incident number 516 of 4 July. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.