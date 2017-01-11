Woman injured in collision at pedestrian crossing in Peterborough city centre

An elderly woman suffered injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car at a pedestrian crossing on Bourges Boulevard.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 4.12pm yesterday, Tuesday January 10) by the ambulance service to reports of a collision on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough at the pedestrian crossing near TK Maxx.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

One lane was blocked while emergency services attended.