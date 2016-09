A woman was rushed to hospital after a two vehicle collision in which one of the cars rolled over.

The emergency services were called at 9.45am to Peterborough Road, Farcet on Saturday September 3.

The scenen of the crash in Farcet - Photo: Isaac Ellard

A crash involving a Nissan Qashqai and a Mazda 3 blocked the road. The Nissan Qashqai was on its roof and one woman was taken to hospital.

She is not thought to have been seriously injured, a police spokesman said.