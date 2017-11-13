Woman hospitalised after being cut free from car following serious crash

A woman was cut free from her car and taken to hospital after a serious two vehicle crash at Elm yesterday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at just before 5pm on Sunday, November 12, to a two car collision on the B1101 at Elm.

One fire crew from Wisbech and one from March attended and used specialist cutting equipment to release a woman from her vehicle.

Ambulance crews treated a man and the woman at the scene, both had facial injuries.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.

The man did not require hospital treatment.