Woman dies and man in critical condition after Fenland crash

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Cambridgeshire yesterday.

The woman was travelling in a Honda Jazz that was involved in a collision with four other vehicles on the B1104 near Prickwillow at about 5.30pm on Thursday December 1.

A man who was driving the vehicle is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The remaining four vehicles involved were an Audi A4, a Ford Focus, a Mazda 3 and a Vauxhall Vectra. Additional minor injuries were reported as a result of the collision. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101.