Woman dies after Cambridgeshire road collision

A woman has died after a collision on a Cambridgeshire road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called at about 8.50am yesterday (Sunday, October 8) with reports of a collision involving a blue Rover 25 on Sixteen Foot Bank, Wimblington.

“Sadly, one person, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. The road was closed and reopened at about 2.30pm.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 125.”