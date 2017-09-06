Woman cut free from car after crash near Stamford

A woman has had to be cut free from her car after a single vehicle collision in Barnack near Stamford this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to The Green Drift, close to the A1, at around 8am on Wednesday September 6.

No serious injuries are reported at this time, but a police spokesman confirmed the road was closed in both directions while fire crews cut the driver free from her car.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.