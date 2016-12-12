Woman airlifted to hospital after collision with car in March

A female pedestrian was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in March yesterday.

At 10.34am on Sunday, December 11, Magpas Doctor Scott Knapp and Paramedic Dan Read landed in Creek Road in March via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat a female pedestrian involved in a collision with a car.

The Magpas medical team assessed the woman, who was aged in her 50s, who had sustained a serious leg injury.

They then sedated her at the scene, giving her A&E level care, before airlifting her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge. She was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Pilot Craig Redman and Crewmember Lee Kennedy.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire Police were also in attendance.