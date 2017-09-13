Witnesses sought after serious tanker crash near Spalding

Police are looking to witnesses to a serious crash involving a white tanker near Spalding this afternoon.

Road closures are currently in place at the Beech bank junction and the Northgate Junction, near Cheal Lane, Gosberton, Spalding, as police deal with a serious collision which took place at 1.09pm.

Police are asking for any witnesses who have seen a white Tanker driving on Cheal Lane at around 1pm, or the collision, to come forward.

The white Tanker involved was containing non-hazardous contents.

Roads are still closed between the Beech Bank junction and the Northgate Junction, and people are urged to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 236 of 13 September.