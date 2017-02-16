Witnesses sought after man is killed in crash in south Cambridgeshire

A man has been named following a fatal collision in Fowlmere yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 15).

Sixty-three-year-old Clive Kingsley, of Elm Tree Drive in Bassingbourne, Royston, was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle in Long Lane at about 4.45pm when he was in collision with a Smart Forfour.

Sadly Clive suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Smart car, a 19-year-old man from Little Abington in South Cambridgeshire, was uninjured.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident 420 of the 15th.