Witness appeal after car and mobility scooter collision in March

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in March on Saturday (October 14).

The collision happened at about 11.54am on Market Place and involved a mobility scooter and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the mobility scooter, a woman in her 90s from March, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a woman in her 70s from March, was not injured.

PC Phil Richardson said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/ quoting CC-14102017-0235.