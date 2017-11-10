When can I see the Flying Scotsman in Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today?

Have your say

There's another opportunity to see world famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman in Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today, Friday November 10.

Back on the tracks after its breakdown in Peterborough and stay at Nene Valley Railway last month, the loco is making its way to Norwich for a service to London tomorrow, Saturdya.

The Flying Scotsman undergoes testing from Wansford NVR (Nene Valley Railway) to Peterborough after repairs to a hotbox. Photo: Terry Harris

Times for the Flying Scotsman today are:

Peterborough 13:57.

Whittlesey 14:09.

March 14:21.

The Flying Scotsman undergoes testing from Wansford NVR (Nene Valley Railway) to Peterborough after repairs to a hotbox. Photo: Terry Harris

On 18 October during a trip from York to Peterborough, one of Flying Scotsman’s driving axle boxes was found to be running warm.

As a precautionary measure, the engine was diverted to Nene Valley Railway, where it underwent a full engineering inspection and both driving axle boxes were remetalled.

Following the repairs, The Flying Scotsman returned to the mainline on Saturday, November 4, for its scheduled service from London to York.