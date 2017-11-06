Virgin Trains apologises for disruption between Peterborough and Spalding after ‘challenging day’

Have your say

Virgin Trains has apologised for the disruption to commuters travelling between Spalding and Peterborough yesterday (Sunday, November 5).

Stranded passengers were upset by the cancelled trains which left them waiting for coaches to arrive to complete the journey.

Virgin said it was a “challenging day” on the tracks with three incidents, including a broken down locomotive near Spalding at 3.30pm, causing delays.

A spokesman for Virgin Trains on the east coast route said: “We experienced a challenging day yesterday. Our people worked incredibly hard to get people home safely and we’d like to apologise to anyone caught up in the disruption who experienced delays.

“Customers are entitled to a full refund if they were delayed for more than one hour.”

For more on claiming a refund, visit: https://www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/customer-service/delay-repay/.