VIDEO: Young woman injured in hit and run in Peterborough

A young female cyclist has suffered minor injuries after a hit and run collision in Peterborough this evening, Monday October 2.

The collision took place in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, at around 5.50pm this evening close to the Aldi store.

The scene of the collision. Photo: Terry Harris

Two cars and the cyclist collided. One of the vehicles had fled the scene before police and ambulance crews arrived.

The young female cyclist suffered what police described as "slight injuries."

Police said details are still being gathered and an investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed but has now reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.