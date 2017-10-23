VIDEO UPDATE: Work to remove overturned lorry on A1M continues as closure causes rush traffic chaos in Peterborough

Work is continuing this evening to recover a lorry which has overturned across the central reservation of the A1M at Peterborough, closing the road and causing long rush hour delays around the city.

A lorry overturned across both carriageways of the A1M between Peterborough and Norman Cross this afternoon, severely damaging the central reservation.

A car has also been badly damaged after it collided with the lorry, which hit a lamppost, causing it to fall across the northbound carriageway.

The crash took place on the southbound side at 1.45pm on Monday, October 23. Ambulance crews attended but only minor injuries are reported.

Police said the carriageway is likely to be at least partially closed for some hours.

Traffic is passing on the hard shoulder on the southbound carriageway. One lane has now also opened on the northbound carriageway.

Recovery begins on the A1M near Peterborough. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

An ambulance attended and treated two people with minor injuries at scene. Both patients were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

There are delays back past Alwalton southbound and Glatton northbound.

Traffic is passing on the hard shoulder on the southbound carriageway. The northbound carriageway remains closed with a diversion via the A15 and A1139.

The AA is reporting delays of 30 minutes. The crash has caused significant barrier damage which will need repair.

Two vehicle RTC on A1M near Haddon. Lorry has crossed central barrier EMN-171023-153637009

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The lorry involved belongs to British container manufacturing and transport company Eldapoint.