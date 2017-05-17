VIDEO UPDATE: Woman suffers head injuries in collision with lorry on A605 at Cardea

A woman suffered head injuries in a serious crash on the A605 Stanground Bypass last night.

The woman was driving a blue Toyota Yaris when it collided with a lorry at 5.49pm on Tuesday May 16.

The scene on the A605 where there has been a serious collision. Police, fire and air ambulance on the scene. Photo: Phil Palmer

Police, fire crews paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas air ambulance attended the scene.

Fire crews had to cut the woman free from the Toyota and she was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with a suspected head injury by land ambulance.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed in both directions for much of the evening from the Kingston Park roundabout near Fletton Parkway down to the Cardea roundabout.